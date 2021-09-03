Investors Buy Large Volume of Veeva Systems Call Options (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,363% compared to the average daily volume of 481 call options.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,874,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

