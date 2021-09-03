Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,047 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,417% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

