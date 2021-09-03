Investors Purchase High Volume of Smith & Wesson Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,076 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,191% compared to the average volume of 527 put options.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

