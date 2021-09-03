Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after buying an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invitae by 19.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after buying an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Invitae by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 361,910 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

