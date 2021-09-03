Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

INVH stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

