ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to post $129.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IS shares. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.37.

Shares of IS stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,054,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

