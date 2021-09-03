iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. 4,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,097. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.