iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

