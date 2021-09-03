iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,342 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79.

