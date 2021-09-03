iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,950 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 14.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

