iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

