iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

