iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,064,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 774,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.