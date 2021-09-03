iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.98 and last traded at $71.90. Approximately 25,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 18,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.