iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

