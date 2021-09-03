iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of IBMN opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

