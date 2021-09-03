iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,963 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,362,000 after buying an additional 415,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. 1,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

