iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,113. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.