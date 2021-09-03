iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $227.96. 18,171,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

