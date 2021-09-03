iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.38. 257,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.21 and a 200 day moving average of $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.