iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $242,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.74. 89,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.