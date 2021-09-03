iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.76. 100,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

