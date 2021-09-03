Ispolink Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ispolink has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $2.69 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

