iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. iStar posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iStar by 86,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

STAR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 465,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

