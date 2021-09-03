iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $245,757.20 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.
- On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.
ITOS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 81,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.