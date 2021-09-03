ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ITT worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ITT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

