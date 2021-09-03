IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 6.9%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 93,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,097,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

