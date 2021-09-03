IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Up 2%

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.96 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). 19,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 131,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of £37.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

