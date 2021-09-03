Jabodon PT Co. Sells 1,165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jabodon PT Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. 947,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,707.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

