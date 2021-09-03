Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 3,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

