Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $697,186.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.85 million and $697,186.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

