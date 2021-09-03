Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $313,680.00.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -161.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $9,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.