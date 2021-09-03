Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

IMAB opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in I-Mab by 43.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

