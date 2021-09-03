Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ricoh in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RICOY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.