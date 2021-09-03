Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ricoh in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.
RICOY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.