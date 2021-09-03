Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $29.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $569.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.43 and a 200 day moving average of $549.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

