Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.78

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.78 ($37.39) and last traded at €30.90 ($36.35), with a volume of 130570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €31.76 ($37.36).

JEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.