JMP Securities Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $320.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCU. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.73.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
