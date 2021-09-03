JMP Securities Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $320.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCU. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.73.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.