JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.