JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.15. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

