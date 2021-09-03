Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. 4,096,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

