Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,641 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

