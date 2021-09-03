JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,868,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,763,000 after buying an additional 649,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.80. 510,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

