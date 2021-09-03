JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $159.49. 7,917,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,857,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

