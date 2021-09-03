JulSwap Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. JulSwap has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $634,291.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.84 or 0.07828941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,658.85 or 1.00023838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00804283 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,166,840 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

