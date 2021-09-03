JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Reaches $192.08 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $192.08 million and approximately $260.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00155402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.28 or 0.07864572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.01 or 1.00212260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00813588 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.