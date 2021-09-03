Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $115.60 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00139581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00165081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.98 or 0.07708007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,229.66 or 0.99683910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.25 or 0.00810197 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,836,511 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

