Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

KDMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

KDMN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kadmon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kadmon by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

