Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero Sells 10,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

KLR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,958. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

