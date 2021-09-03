Kalmar Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00006711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $264,449.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

