Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Kaman reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.