Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Kaman reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KAMN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
